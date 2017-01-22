Amber Rose says Donald Trump was at the Women's March

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Loool
Amber rose should take several seats mehnnn... if i were her i will just concentrate on the "slut"-hoe walk and fuck off from politics. Isi aki!!
Glorified prostitute.na old age go bring back ur sense!
Hmmmmmm not bad
See The Nigerian Artiste With The Most Expensive House
Linda is not even an American citizen, yet she dey fool her pass the real Americans!
Post a Comment
6 comments:
Loool
Amber rose should take several seats mehnnn... if i were her i will just concentrate on the "slut"-hoe walk and fuck off from politics. Isi aki!!
Glorified prostitute.na old age go bring back ur sense!
Hmmmmmm not bad
See The Nigerian Artiste With The Most Expensive House
Linda is not even an American citizen, yet she dey fool her pass the real Americans!
Post a Comment