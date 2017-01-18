Amber Rose kisses new boyfriend in hot steamy photo

The relationship between Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy became public only recently and the pair can't seem to stay away from each other. Just yesterday both Dancing with the Stars alumni were seen kissing at a New York Knicks game and today, Amber has shared another photo of her and her latest flame engaged in a very romantic lip-lock. Hopefully this one lasts.
5 comments:
Amber is looking for happiness. Nne seek Jesus christ
