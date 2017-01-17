Amazing weight loss! Lepacious Bose flaunts her new figure. Talks more about her experience using EZ Slim

I started my weight loss journey a little over two years ago. At first it was a great battle for me especially when I realised that just exercising and eating healthy weren’t getting me the desired results.
My aim was to burn off as much fat as possible and maintain my new weight without compromising my health. I tried so many products, some had very horrible side effects while others didn’t just work. I never used any product for up to a month before I abandoned it for something else. This went on for months until I came across EZ Slim . What really drew me to EZ Slim was the fact that it was easy to use and had no side effects. Just one capsule in the morning before my breakfast was all I needed.
I also found it very easy to follow the instructions in the EZ Slim pack and this helped me change my lifestyle. I gothealthy lifestyle tips from Herbal Pro’s social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram ) pages. EZ Slim helped me lose weight and encouraged me to live and maintain a healthy lifestyle, something I still do till date.
My weight loss has been an incredible journey and I am proud of the progress I have made and I don’t intend to stop. I am also proud of the fact that my weight loss is an inspiration to others. I am happier, healthier and more confident thanks to EZ Slim. You can find more of my weight loss story on the Herbal Pro website
Amazing! Lepacious Bose is now a size 14. Two years ago Lepacious Bose was obese with a weight of 198kg. This month she is marking 2 years into her weight loss journey and showing off her new look on social media.
Watch Lepacious Bose’s interview on Channels Television. Click HERE.
Answers to some frequently asked questions.
What is EZ Slim?
EZ Slim is a revolutionary new herbal product that is extremely effective in helping you manage your weight. The magic of EZ Slim is that the founders have managed to develop a product that combines all the functions of other herbal remedies into one easy-to-swallow capsule. Each EZ Slim box comes with 18 Capsules.
How does EZ Slim work?
EZ Slim works in three stages.
Stage 1: EZ Slim works by first putting your body through a period of detoxification
Stage 2: Boost one’s metabolism to make sure that fat is being burnt quicker.
Stage 3: Weight Loss! By virtue of the above two stages, weight loss is often apparent within the first 5 days.
How do I use EZ Slim?
Using EZ Slim is simple. EZ Slim comes with a set of instructions in the box and we advise customers to read the information on the box as well as the instructions. In summary customers take one EZ Slim capsule in the morning before breakfast and drink 2-3 litres of water throughout the day. It must be said, however, by adopting a healthier lifestyle, one can improve the effects of EZ Slim.
How can I purchase EZ Slim?
You can order EZ Slim online at the Herbalpro website and pay via bank transfer, bank deposit or pay on delivery anywhere in Nigeria. You can also visit the HerbalPro office at 25b Ladoke Akintola Street GRA Ikeja, Lagos to purchase your EZ Slim packs and pay through cash or your credit cards.
Click HEREto get more details on delivery terms and conditions.
Be your own boss. Become an EZ Distributor.
Do you want to help others lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle, while at the same time make money? With EZ Slim this vision can become a reality. The EZ-Distributor scheme can help you become your own boss through the sale of EZ Slim. EZ Slim is the only weight loss product presently that guarantees its distributors mouth-watering income and benefits. If you are interested in becoming a distributor you can call, visit the Herbalpro office or register online by clicking HERE. Herbalpro will ensure that a member of its sales team gets back in touch with you within 24 hours.
Contact Herbalpro via email at info@herbalpro.com, call us 0818 610 8888, WhatsApp +234 8183078888. Follow EZ Slim on social media: Facebook @EZSlimng, Twitter @EZSlimng and Instagram @EZSlimng.
For more information on EZ Slim please visit https://www.herbalpro.com
