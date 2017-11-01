"Amazing father, lover and partner" - Seun Kuti's woman praises him on his birthday today

Seun Kuti, who is currently out of the country on tour, is a year older today. His partner/mother of his daughter, Yetunde, took to her Instagram page this morning to celebrate him. She wrote:
"Happy birthday to the best man in world! AmAzing father, amazing lover! AmaZing partner!super supportive!Loving you and our beautiful daughter has been the best part of my life! You are the definition of a great man! Bigger you I pray my darling! May your days be long in good health! We love u always and 4ever! Enjoy ur day daddy! 35 knocking!"
