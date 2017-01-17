Amazing 7 year old British girl slays Taylor Swift performance in the Philipines
A 7 year old British girl, Xia Vigor (on the left), who has so much positive attitude, wowed judges after an incredible performance as she performed Taylor Swift's 2008 hit song 'You Belong With Me' on a talent show in the Philippines. Her video has since gone viral with millions of views, millions of likes and thousands of shares on social media. Watch her beautiful performance after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment