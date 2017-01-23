'Allow me to eat you so that you can shine' - actor Charles Okocha tells lady in hilarious BTS video
Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha aka Igwe 2pac shared this funny behind
the scene clip from a movie. In the video, he kneels before a lady and
insists that he wants to 'eat' her down below, so that she can shine.
Watch after the cut...
15 comments:
hilarious....
He z funny ~Nwa_Nsukka
very distasteful
crazy guy
Lol. No be only shine
its offical this dude don kolo...lol igwe 2pac ohhhhh
I can't help it but laugh out loud... Was he a drug addict on the movie? He need to eat her so she can shine lols
Lol crazy dude
yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Hahahahaha...
Yoruba ppl call it Werey Alaso..
U better go and eat that old Haggard Konji witchie witchie and Rat infested Hair Woman for Ibadan...
She will serve U 4d rest of her Life...OMFG
Lol no b only shine
Wow, hilarious...
Yaga....
yahh.. igwe 2pac Mr Amon shine
Be like na KoLo be the new wave to blow...smh...igwe 2pac...lmao
Post a Comment