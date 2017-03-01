"All your friends are your friends because you were Chris Brown's girl' Chris Brown blasts Karrueche
Chris Brown just took to instargram to blast his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran after she reacted to his beef with Soulja Boy. See the post from Karrueche that got such a vicious response from Chris Brown after the cut...
3 comments:
Enter your comment...of course chris made her famous. who know her before. but chris should move on already nd leave her alone.
New year shame! SEE HOW THESE OLD APE ARE BEHAVING LIKE NEW BORN ANT GOSH! Who touch Chris oo who provoke this guy oo from soulja boy to karrueche ewwww DUDE I CAN HIRE U A GUN TO FINISH THIS BECAUSE I SEE FLAMING COMING OUT OF UR EYE before u run mad.
waiting part 3 of this new year shame.
#sad indeed
is it not high time for dis kids to stop misbehaving.. dey really nid to move on
Post a Comment