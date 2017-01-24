All my statements to EFCC were done under duress, they were not voluntary- former aide to GEJ, Waripamo Dudafa, tells court

Dudafa who is standing trial alongside two others on a 23-count of conspiracy and concealment of crime proceeds of about N1.6 billion, made the allegation when he appeared before the Federal High Court Lagos yesterday January 23rd.
He told the court that since his arrest on April 17th last year, the antigraft agency had forced him to make series of incriminating oral and written statements and that whatever statement the court has before it was done when gotten through maximum application of force and torture on him.
He alleged that he suffers a Spinal cord injury now because of the torture he has received from the EFCC operative just to get him to make incriminating statement
"April 27 till May 12 was so tormenting. Sometimes I was taken out from the detention centre and kept in EFCC office between 8 a.m and 8 p.m, and sometimes until 11 p.m depending on their mood. The ailment I have today is a spinal cord dislocation. It was within that period of my torture and agony that my spinal cord got dislocated. I was not in the best frame to write statements but went on to force them from me. The document remains fake as they only brought out those items to nail me. My Lord, I was dehumanized to the extent that I got scared of the people around me. The mistreatment was also extended to my immediate family as they froze my wife’s bank account and My Children’s Schools savings accounts in a bid to frustrate and break me down. When I realized that I did not make any statements voluntarily I raised objections’’ he said
7 comments:
SEE SOME DETAILED VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF SOME INTELLIGENT MINDS ON THIS TOPIC "WHY MANY CASES OF DIVORCE" READ ON
Miss Katsina, Fatima Goje's sextape & pics circulates on IG (Must-see)
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Okkkkkk
Why am I having this feeling that you are guilty as charged sir? No one can force me to say I did what I didn't do... Kill me instead and I will fly straight to heaven with a clean ♥heart
Shuu! Is he such a coward?
...merited happiness
nawa o.
Post a Comment