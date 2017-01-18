Alicia Keys wears light make-up on the cover of Allure magazine

Singer Alicia Keys who swore off make-up for the longest time, covers the February issue of Allure magazine where she talked about her family, music and he decision not to wear make-up. In the photoshoot for the magazine, she wore little make-up. Read part of the interview:
"Her words, her music, her political activism—even her decision to do the no-makeup thing (this is the first time she has worn makeup in an editorial photo shoot since last spring) and to let her hair be free—are part of a cohesive whole.
“I’m not a slave to makeup. I’m not a slave to not wearing makeup either. I get to choose at [any] given moment. That’s my right.”
This is a woman who knows her own mind and says and does only what she wants. It may have taken her a while, in the category 5 shit storm that is the music business, but boy has she arrived, in a place of self-possession, creative autonomy, and power that few popular performers ever achieve."
You can read the interesting interview on Allure magazine.
