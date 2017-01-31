Alibaba describes Fulani herdsmen as the new power brokers in Nigeria

Ace comedian, Alibaba has described Fulani herdsmen as the power brokers in Nigeria. According to him, they are more powerful than oil and gas moguls as they can do whatever they want and get away with it. He wrote;
These are the new power brokers.... not those in oil and gas. If anyone in oil and gas sends anyone to beat up... not kill... just beat up, they will see what is called the long arm of the law. But these guys? They can walk all over your cassava farm, burn down your houses, raise down a village, kill the villagers... and walk off.
And they only carry a stick. Just a stick. If you say who is is more powerful, security agencies or theses cattle rarers... heads or tail... herds men!!!
God help Nigeria
Thunder will strike them soon. Amen. For haters of trump herdsmen is your portion. Amen
no b smal thin
This is so true. God help us
mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
What a hypocrite description,Alibaba confront your fears or are you uneducated? Fulani herdsmen are 'KILLERS' simple!
Funny but so true. They are more powerful than the DSS, more powerful than the Governors, more powerful than the Presidency, more powerful than the Senate, they are more powerful than the peaceful citizens of Nigeria. All stand still when they are passing. They are the new LORDS!!!! (Linda, if you like post my comment)
SHAME ON BUHARI
So so grammatical error 🤓
these times shall pass away soonest
But you people wanted #CHANGE right?
Here it is leading you all to the cemetery!
And with their grazing bill, they want to extend the mayhem to the South and East.
And, apart from Fayose, non other of these lily livered Governors, who are more concerned about their personal well being than that of the people, can say or do a thing.
#SystematicAnnihilationOfChristians
#SystematicDecimationOfChristianPopulation
Yet, Cancer Stricken Buhari keep mute. He supports it!
Fada, na the coco u yan so. This haggard looking herdsmen killing with impunity...
