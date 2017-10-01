Ali Ndume removed as Senate Majority Leader, replaced by Senator Ahmed Lawan

Reading a letter from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate Caucus dated January 10, Saraki said based on the letter, Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno South) was no longer the leader of the senate...
"This is to inform your Excellency and the senate that after several meetings held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 and upon due deliberations and consultations, the APC caucus of the senate wishes to notify you of the change in the leadership of the senate. The new senate leader is now Sen. Ahmed Lawan, representing Yobe North Senatorial District, Yobe State."Ndume expressed shock at his removal as the leader of the senate, adding that he had no prior information with regard to the development.
"I was leading the business of the senate and I asked Bala Ibn N’Allah to sit in for me to pray and on coming back the session ended. I didn’t know that there was a change because I went to pray. I don’t know if I am no longer the senate leader. I was not invited for any meeting. There should be a procedure. The announcement came to me as a surprise, I can’t tell you more than that." It is not clear if his removal was as a result of his position on
Ibrahim Magu’s non-confirmation as Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
It will be recalled that the Borno senator had openly contradicted his colleagues on Magu's issue and the indictment of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal for corruption.
