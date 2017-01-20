Alec Baldwin, Cher, Robert de Niro join thousands to protest against Trump in NYC (photos)

Actors Alec Baldwin, Robert de Niro, Mark Ruffalo, Julianne Moore, Cynthia Nixon, singer Cher director Michael Moore and other celebrities joined thousands of protesters on the streets of New York near the Trump International Hotel last night to protest against the president-elect.
Protesters also gathered outside Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. on Thursday night with police apparently clashing with the crowd.
Source: UK Daily Mail
Baldwin, who parodies Trump on Saturday Night Live took to the podium during the anti-Trump rally to do his impression of Trump and joke that he was heading over to the Russian consulate.
'I just want to say, I've been standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time. I have to go to the bathroom - I have to pee. But I'm holding it in, holding it in. I'm not going to pee. I'm going to a function at the Russian consulate tonight; I'm going to hold it in until I get there. And then when I get to the Russian consulate, I'm going to have a really, really long pee. Like the biggest pee I've ever had in my lifetime.'
'Are we going to have 100 days of resistance?' he said, revving up the crowd and switching to his regular voice.
'Donald Trump and Steve Bannon and Mike Pence and all these people that are a part of Trump's administration think you're going to lay down,' he said. 'The one thing they don't realize is New Yorkers never lay down.
'Our children are never too young to know what's going on and to teach them what a real American is. And real Americans want full transparency of their government. These people are a disgrace... but there is hope.'
De Niro was the first to take to the podium as he read mean tweets about Trump before saying he was a 'bad example of this country and this city'.
'Fight Trump every day' and 'justice and civil rights for all' read placards at the rally in the president-elect's hometown, where a majority of people voted for his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in last year's election.
