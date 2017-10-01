Aisha Buhari's media aide blasts critic on Facebook, calls him "Omoale"

Special Assistant to the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, Adebisi Alumide-Ajayi, was so mad at one of her critics on Facebook yesterday that she referred to one of them as an Omoale which in Yoruba means Bastard. Screenshot above.
Adebisi had taken out time to react to Sahara Reporters story accusing Aisha Buhatri of benefiting monetarily from the Nigeria High Commission in the UK.
One of her critics apparently abused her and she wasted no time to blast the person. She however took down the post and also apologized to her followers...
