Aisha Buhari presents gifts to the first baby born in 2017 in Abuja (photos)

Mrs. Aisha Buhari represented by Her SSA Admin, Dr. Hajo Sani extended
her goodwill for the new year to Children born on the first day of the
year. She presented gifts to the first baby of the year Baby Efe
Flourish who was born at 12:01am
on January 1st 2017 at the Gwarimpa Hospital, Abuja. Mrs Buhari also gave gifts to other babies at same hospital. More photos after the cut...
6 comments:
And this one na news huh?AISHAWO NIGERIANS ARE NOT IMPRESS OOOOO if u like president them zahra as gift they no send. Please kindly tell ur weak husband to step Down oo THAT IS THE HIGHEST GIFT U WILL GIVE NIGERIANS.
#sad indeed
Awww, that's so nice
congrats to d parents
Nice one!
GOOD TO SEE
Seen
