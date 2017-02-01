LIS

Monday, 2 January 2017

Aisha Buhari presents gifts to the first baby born in 2017 in Abuja (photos)

Mrs. Aisha Buhari represented by Her SSA Admin, Dr. Hajo Sani extended her goodwill for the new year to Children born on the first day of the year. She presented gifts to the first baby of the year Baby Efe Flourish who was born at 12:01am on January 1st 2017 at the Gwarimpa Hospital, Abuja. Mrs Buhari also gave gifts to other babies at same hospital. More photos after the cut...



6 comments:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

And this one na news huh?AISHAWO NIGERIANS ARE NOT IMPRESS OOOOO if u like president them zahra as gift they no send. Please kindly tell ur weak husband to step Down oo THAT IS THE HIGHEST GIFT U WILL GIVE NIGERIANS.























#sad indeed

2 January 2017 at 08:54
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Awww, that's so nice


Long Live LIB

2 January 2017 at 08:54
livingstone chibuike said...

congrats to d parents

2 January 2017 at 09:07
Carina K Jacob said...

Nice one!

2 January 2017 at 09:12
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE






AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

2 January 2017 at 09:16
Henry JBO said...

Seen

2 January 2017 at 09:26

