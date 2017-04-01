Airtel Feeds 5,000 in Five Days of Love Initiative

Across the four locations, excited crowd poured encomiums on Airtel, thanking the telco for the food and for also doling out different prizes including airtime, smartphones and cash gifts just as many described the initiative as a perfect Christmas present.
As part of the programme, over 1000 people in Ibadan, Oyo State received the free meals at Ojo Barracks, Ibadan while the campaign reached additional 1000 beneficiaries in the Federal Capital territory (FCT), Abuja at the Catholic Church Field, Old Karimu, Abuja. Also in Lagos and the South East, it was fun and laughter all the way as Airtel literally fed thousands.
The Five Days of Love CSR initiative is part of Airtel’s Employee Volunteer Scheme (EVS), a platform created to assist underprivileged people across the country.
