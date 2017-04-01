LIS

Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Airtel Feeds 5,000 in Five Days of Love Initiative

Airtel Nigeria brought joy, smile and laughter to thousands of Nigerians as it kicked-off its Five Days of loveinitiative, feeding over 5,000 people across the country. Partnering with UAC restaurants, owners of the popular Mr Biggs brand, the Airtel Five Days of Love campaign crisscrossed Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu and Abuja.


Across the four locations, excited crowd poured encomiums on Airtel, thanking the telco for the food and for also doling out different prizes including airtime, smartphones and cash gifts just as many described the initiative as a perfect Christmas present.

As part of the programme, over 1000 people in Ibadan, Oyo State received the free meals at Ojo Barracks, Ibadan while the campaign reached additional 1000 beneficiaries in the Federal Capital territory (FCT), Abuja at the Catholic Church Field, Old Karimu, Abuja. Also in Lagos and the South East, it was fun and laughter all the way as Airtel literally fed thousands.

The Five Days of Love CSR initiative is part of Airtel’s Employee Volunteer Scheme (EVS), a platform created to assist underprivileged people across the country.

3 comments:

okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

4 January 2017 at 08:51
Iphie Abraham said...

God bless them









Lib addict#just passing#

4 January 2017 at 08:54
livingstone chibuike said...

aaawww dats thoughtful of dem

4 January 2017 at 08:55

