AgricBusiness master class

Are you currently struggling with your present investment in AgricBusiness?
Are you looking at moving your AgricBusiness from Good to Great?
This training and coaching opportunity is designed for you. Coaching is a brain to pick, an ear to listen, and a push in the right direction. This is your platform to get coached and mentored by the very best in the Industry.
Our Facilitators are a team of successful AgriBusiness Owners;
- Mr Kunle Ogunmowoju, CoFounder/Managing Director of a MultiBillion Naira Group, Farm Support Services.
- Ayokunle Fatokun, Director of Agronet Limited.
- Adeolu Akinyemi, one of Nigeria’s top entrepreneurial mind, MD, A2W Ltd.
It will be 3 days of teaching, practical visit to farms, in depth personalised coaching for your business, and much more. This might be the best investment you will make into your business this year!
Take action now, Register to attend here - www.goo.gl/RUIR4h. First 10 participants to pay get 50% discount. Discount closes on Wednesday, February 1st.
For more info, call Ife on 08072692084 or WhatsApp 07065659551.
