Again, #MusicPlusKaraoke Stirs Abuja Social Scene

The flourishing profile of foremost digital music platform, Music+ is showing no signs of slowing down as it continued from where it left off in 2016 with another exciting edition of #MusicPlusKaraoke at De Caribbean Club in Abuja last Wednesday.
This time, rave of the moment, Sheyi Shay who just debuted a new single ‘YOLO YOLO’ was the special guest at the packed club. MD/CEO of Beat FM, Chris Ubosi alongside Beat FM OAP, Olisa Adibua were also in attendance.
If there’s one thing that stood out on the fun-filled night, it was the array of sonorous voices that contested in an interesting Karaoke contest that held.
Again, Abuja fun seekers showed their vocal dexterity, priding themselves as masters of Karaoke. And at the end of the contest, winners went home with various gift items courtesy of Music+.
The excitement continues with upcoming #MusicPlusKaraoke nights lined up for your reveling pleasure through the year.
Watch out for the #MusicPlusKaraoke train in a city near you.
And don’t forget to satisfy your music cravings with Music+. Send ‘Music’ to 5900 to get the app on your mobile phone.
Meanwhile, see exciting photos from the interesting night...
