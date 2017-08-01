LIS

LIS

Sunday, 8 January 2017

"After I saw her in this dress, I called her father and insisted that I must pay more bride price!" - Nigerian man praises wife

US-based Nigerian couple, Law and Anambra State-born Nkeiruka Mkparu, a medical doctor (Resident Pediatrician at Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio), tied the knots last year. He posted one of their wedding photos weeks ago and wrote:

"After I saw her in this dress, I called her father and insisted that I must pay more bride price!! I am blessed." Also see photos from their traditional wedding held a year ago in Ojoto, Anambra State...
 
Posted by at 1/08/2017 10:07:00 am

9 comments:

obiora said...

Good for him!

8 January 2017 at 10:10
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lovely couple

8 January 2017 at 10:14
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Abi o


...merited happiness

8 January 2017 at 10:24
Bilkisu Odoko said...

I love guys who appreciate their woman's assests

8 January 2017 at 10:25
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Good for them.

8 January 2017 at 10:27
Ohiren's Zone said...

In his own eyes,she is beautiful....but.....

8 January 2017 at 10:33
Anonymous said...

Hahaha hahaha. ..hahahahahahahaha. ..hahahahaha!

8 January 2017 at 10:52
Anonymous said...

Hahaha hahaha. ..hahahahahahahaha. ..hahahahaha!

8 January 2017 at 10:52
Smith said...

Wonderful couple.

8 January 2017 at 11:00

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts