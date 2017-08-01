"After I saw her in this dress, I called her father and insisted that I must pay more bride price!" - Nigerian man praises wife

US-based Nigerian couple, Law and Anambra State-born Nkeiruka Mkparu, a medical doctor (Resident Pediatrician at Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio), tied the knots last year. He posted one of their wedding photos weeks ago and wrote:
"After I saw her in this dress, I called her father and insisted that I must pay more bride price!! I am blessed." Also see photos from their traditional wedding held a year ago in Ojoto, Anambra State...
"After I saw her in this dress, I called her father and insisted that I must pay more bride price!! I am blessed." Also see photos from their traditional wedding held a year ago in Ojoto, Anambra State...
9 comments:
Good for him!
Lovely couple
Abi o
...merited happiness
I love guys who appreciate their woman's assests
Good for them.
In his own eyes,she is beautiful....but.....
Hahaha hahaha. ..hahahahahahahaha. ..hahahahaha!
Hahaha hahaha. ..hahahahahahahaha. ..hahahahaha!
Wonderful couple.
Post a Comment