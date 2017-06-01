LIS

Friday, 6 January 2017

Afro pop artist Prymal Love shares photos & video from his Christmas holiday in Mauritius

Afro pop artist Prymal Love who's presently in Mauritius for Christmas and new year holiday has been having a sweet time judging by the photos he's been uploading via his instagram page. Prymal Love went skydiving, parasailing and enjoyed the beautiful beaches of the island.



The young entrepreneur who's the CEO of Pryvon Apex Global Co. home to Pryvon waters, Pryvon Farms, Pryvon Trucks and Pryvon freights Ltd sure knows how to unwind after a successful business year. His camp exclusively told us he's set to drop new music back to back this year after the video to his song Teddy Bear bagged quite some nominations last year.

See the photos below and Visual Clip to his skydiving experience below, watch more on his instagram:  @prymal_official










https://youtu.be/GsGTj7YPnt4

