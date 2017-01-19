Afro beats singer ‘Flosha’ releases official single – ‘Give Me Your Love'

The release of her first single last year called 'Only One', which went viral owing to the rush from the public. Its publicity was vast and listeners over the globe has been anticipating for her next launch.
Although love songs are not new to her music lovers what seems to be capturing the attention of so many people is the singer's ability to create unique music with such variety and versatility. And adding to her appeal, she looks really sexy and beautiful with so much promise and potential in the music industry
"I am in the process of doing a collaboration with some of best artist in this industry." she statedListening to a new tune from the well talented upcoming Queen of Afrobeats is nothing short of a magical experience, as she sings this love song with such inspirational voice. This new song 'Give me your love' is simply a new sound that lovers can relate to, as it steers back the passion in their heart. With a theme well suited for valentines day, weddings, engagement, etc. you can't afford not to listen to this piece this Valentine's Day or to play it at your event.
https://youtu.be/OfudosmDxX0
https://my.notjustok.com/track/170844/flosha-give-me-your-love
No comments:
Post a Comment