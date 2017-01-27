Adorable side by side photo of Rob Kardashian's photo as a baby and his daughter's

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
cute-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Awwwwww! So cute. Same smile tooLib addict#just pasing#
congrats
CUTE!
Dream is adorable!www.ckjacob.com
They looks...tongue out
father abd daugter so cutr
Post a Comment
7 comments:
cute
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Awwwwww! So cute. Same smile too
Lib addict#just pasing#
congrats
CUTE!
Dream is adorable!
www.ckjacob.com
They looks...tongue out
father abd daugter so cutr
Post a Comment