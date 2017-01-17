Actress Zoe Saldana explains how Hollywood bullies propelled Donald Trump to the White House...

The 38 year old mother of twins who is not a supporter of Trump believes
the insults flung at him during the race for the White House turned off much
of middle America, who fekt sorry for him and believed his promises. She told Yahoo News
"We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies. We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing
wrong... and that created empathy in a big group of people in America
that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises."
