Actress Viola Davis honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

American actress and movie producer, Viola Davis has emerged as the first celebrity in 2017 to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The actress, who has been widely considered as an Oscar frontrunner for best actress for her role in 'Fences', received the star on Thursday, January 5, 2017.
Speaking after receiving the honour, the actress said:
'Only thing I could think about is my dad, I wish he were here. He died in 2006 and, um, he would think this is pretty fantastic.’
Congrats to her!
