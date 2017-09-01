LIS

Monday, 9 January 2017

Actor, Tony Umez celebrates his daughter, Princess Chiamaka, on her 16th birthday today

Nollywood actor, Tony Umez, took to his Instagram page this afternoon to celebrate his daughter who turned 16-year-old today. He wrote:
Happy happy birthday to my lovely second "fruit", Princess Chiamaka Stephanie Umez.
As you clock 16, your Mum, siblings and I decree into your life, abundant blessings and favour, success, God's Grace and Glory, His protection, provisions and Mercy. Your future is steeped in milk and honey. You will conquer because you were born a CONQUEROR. We love you, our SWEET SIXTEEN. Have a wonderful day. #feelingsoblessed #feelinggood #feelingproud #feelingexcited #sheissolovely

Photos of his wife and his kids below...



Tc Dyke said...

Happy birthday cuteness. .....

9 January 2017 at 17:07
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

HBD to her..

9 January 2017 at 17:07
OSINANL said...

THIS MAN DON REDUCE WEIGHT...

9 January 2017 at 17:08

