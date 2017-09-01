Actor, Tony Umez celebrates his daughter, Princess Chiamaka, on her 16th birthday today

Happy happy birthday to my lovely second "fruit", Princess Chiamaka Stephanie Umez.
As you clock 16, your Mum, siblings and I decree into your life, abundant blessings and favour, success, God's Grace and Glory, His protection, provisions and Mercy. Your future is steeped in milk and honey. You will conquer because you were born a CONQUEROR. We love you, our SWEET SIXTEEN. Have a wonderful day. #feelingsoblessed #feelinggood #feelingproud #feelingexcited #sheissolovely
Photos of his wife and his kids below...
3 comments:
Happy birthday cuteness. .....
HBD to her..
THIS MAN DON REDUCE WEIGHT...
Post a Comment