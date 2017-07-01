Actor Junior Pope advises people not to walk the path he did

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, who is married to Jennifer Awele shared a photo he took with his son and revealed that he never expected to have a child because of his past lifestyle. He also admonished others not to toe the path he did as they may not be so lucky to get a second chance.
The caption on the post read:
Due To The Life I Lived In the Past,I Thought I Was Going To Leave Earth Without An Offspring; Now That My Life Is this Beautiful,It Explains My Joy Seeing How God Gave Me A Second Chance.....(I THANK YOU LORD)
Don't Walk My Path,You May Not Be Given A Second Chance......#Godisthegreatest @qutejay @swagprincesjayjay #2017LumenChristi
