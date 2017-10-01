LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Actor and former Mr Nigeria, Kenneth Okolie, is engaged


Nollywood actor and 2010 Mr Nigeria, Kenneth Okolie, has proposed to his US-based girlfriend, Jessica Nwakah. The two have been dating for a while now and even spent last Christmas together. This will be Kenneth's second engagement. In 2012, he got engaged to his former girlfriend Mariam but they later called it off. Congrats to them.



Actor, Kenneth Okolie engaged to Jessica Nwakah

A video posted by LIB - Linda Ikeji Blog (@lindaikejiblog) on

Posted by at 1/10/2017 04:06:00 pm

11 comments:

Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

I hope it will lead to marriage proper, congrats to them.

10 January 2017 at 16:10
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

I hope it will lead to marriage proper, congrats to them.

10 January 2017 at 16:10
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Congratulations to them,but he should stick to his 2nd engagement o no time!



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

10 January 2017 at 16:11
eberomah kingsley said...



Begin To Earn Good Income That Will Enhance your Life For Good.
No Investment Fees Required.
Just CLICK THE LINK BELOW, and you will be glad you did.

http://wealth-start-business.com/index.php?refid=OKING

10 January 2017 at 16:14
ORDINARY PEOPLE said...

For the second time

10 January 2017 at 16:15
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yimu! Second or third engagement huh? Bitch this guy na bad market oo SORRY NA WATCH AN WEAR U CARRY. Who knows who he gonna engage after this one huh? Bobrisky loading........ IS LIKE ALEX EKUBO ENGAGEMENT all na STORY to cover up their butt well my witness na their anus.
Freeborn wept!


















#sad indeed

10 January 2017 at 16:16
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yimu! Second or third engagement huh? Bitch this guy na bad market oo SORRY NA WATCH AN WEAR U CARRY. Who knows who he gonna engage after this one huh? Bobrisky loading........ IS LIKE ALEX EKUBO ENGAGEMENT all na STORY to cover up their butt well my witness na their anus.
Freeborn wept!


















#sad indeed

10 January 2017 at 16:16
Daprince Speaks Blog said...

Bomb Blast going on in IRAQ.......
Click here for full details:
http://www.daprinceblog.com/2017/01/iraq-forces-face-is-drones-mortars-car.html

10 January 2017 at 16:17
Anonymous said...

Kindly thanks for This useful post .

Regards

10 January 2017 at 16:18
Oghenetega said...

Hmmmmmmm...
I hope he find what he's looking 4 in this one.. "Green Pali"

10 January 2017 at 16:19
Anonymous said...

**Kai, Ibi like say ds gel na virgin oh! Never see before; if u know what I mean.

10 January 2017 at 16:21

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts