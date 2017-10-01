Actor and former Mr Nigeria, Kenneth Okolie, is engaged

Nollywood actor and 2010 Mr Nigeria, Kenneth Okolie, has proposed to his US-based girlfriend, Jessica Nwakah. The two have been dating for a while now and even spent last Christmas together. This will be Kenneth's second engagement. In 2012, he got engaged to his former girlfriend Mariam but they later called it off. Congrats to them.
11 comments:
I hope it will lead to marriage proper, congrats to them.
Congratulations to them,but he should stick to his 2nd engagement o no time!
For the second time
Yimu! Second or third engagement huh? Bitch this guy na bad market oo SORRY NA WATCH AN WEAR U CARRY. Who knows who he gonna engage after this one huh? Bobrisky loading........ IS LIKE ALEX EKUBO ENGAGEMENT all na STORY to cover up their butt well my witness na their anus.
Freeborn wept!
#sad indeed
Kindly thanks for This useful post .
Regards
Hmmmmmmm...
I hope he find what he's looking 4 in this one.. "Green Pali"
**Kai, Ibi like say ds gel na virgin oh! Never see before; if u know what I mean.
