Actor Alex Ekubo is dating hot model, Fancy Acholonu (Photos)

The actor who has never been linked with any woman, is in a serious relationship with top model, Fancy Acholonu pictured above and this is fact. They met sometime last year. Close sources say Alex is seriously thinking about marrying her. Happy for them!
16 comments:
ALL ABOUT ULTIMATE CYCLER
Its a platform where you pay 12,500 ($25) to whoever the system matches you with...all Payment are Made within 48hrs.. in less than a week the system would automatically refer Four (4) different people under you who would pay you #12,500 ($25) each making it #50,000 ($100)... You dont need to worry about referring people because the system does that for you...
It has different stages.. Where you can either choose to upgrade or recycle in stage 1.. There is no scam its purely peer to peer donation.. There is no central Account... All Payment goes to each member Bank Account..
To sign up pls follow the link below...
http://www.ultimatecycler.com/ref/Mochakidz
Do not bother registering if you cant pay your #12,500 in 48hrs...
Yimu! Story! Is like saying uti and denrele are dating story all na fear of nigeria 14 YEARS NOTING MORE. I will advice this bitch to leave this guy oo because na ur fellow woman u carry oo
#sad indeed
GOOD FOR HIM...
I am in love with her skin!!!!
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
See legs... she's beautiful
Long Live LIB
Enter your comment...can this one keep a home? club things
He's converted, thank God. I pray many of them get delivered. I wish him success in his marriage plans. I hope angry Nigerian women will not come and beef the girl.
He's converted, thank God. I pray many of them get delivered. I wish him success in his marriage plans. I hope angry Nigerian women will not come and beef the girl.
He's converted, thank God. I pray many of them get delivered. I wish him success in his marriage plans. I hope angry Nigerian women will not come and beef the girl.
good for dem
The girl is seriously hot. Her legs go on for days.
Ya gaziri ha!
says, Genevieve.
Found out on SDK blog
leg for days
I thought he was into yemi alade...turns out he likes them skinny... She's cute
Post a Comment