Account balance of £1.376m- Private investigator shares screenshot of alleged Abdulmumin Jibrin's UK bank statement

Earlier this afternoon, twitter user and private investigator, @segalinks, had a "twitter fight" with suspended lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin, after the latter accused him of demanding N25 million to cover a dossier he reportedly collected from Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. The private investigator has reacted to these allegations. He shared a photo of this bank statement purportedly to be that of Jibrin.
The bank statement was first shared online in September last year. He added that this is one out of Five foreign accounts operated by Jibrin. The suspended lawmaker is yet to react to this fresh
allegation.
See the alleged bank statement below...
