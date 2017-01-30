Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic ASUP, to commence one week warning strike today

Amongst the grieves of the association includes failure of the government to review the Polytechnic Act which at present, victimization of union officials, non-release of union check-off dues and undue interference in union activities, deliberate attempt at frustrating the resolutions of the meeting of the council on establishments, sustained poor funding of polytechnics and non-release of CONTISS 15 migration arrears.
“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is insensitive to our plight. After this warning strike, the Federal Government will be left with two options, either to close down the system or redeem it from total collapse. This manifested in poor funding, discriminatory practices, decayed infrastructure, weak and obsolete legal and regulatory regimes, wanton and wilful breach of agreements as well as serial and sustained cases of impunity in the sector.”Ogonwa said
5 comments:
Join the discussion CAN RELATIONSHIP REALLY WORK WITHOUT MONEY?
HMMMMM
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Wow!Good one guys!KWONTINUE!ASSU OR ASS SHOULD JOIN THEM PLEASE NA APC SCAM GOVERNMENT WEY DEY SO ANY GOES. It shall not be well with those poverty striken idiot here supporting apc and terrorist imbecilic buhari.
MAY GOD BLESS MY PAPA TRUMP AND ERIC TRUMP GUYS I LOVE U AM NOTING WITHOUT U GUYS,MAY GOD BLESS PAPA WITH STRENGTH POWER AND GOOD HEALTH. hungry poor Haters here will weep cause this,my dear go to HELL AND EAT LUCIFERS HARD SHIT.
#sad indeed
This country has no chill
ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment