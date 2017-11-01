LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Abia state governor/govt donate N13million to sick Prince James Uche

Succour has finally come the way of ailing actor, Prince James Uche. Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu personally donated the sum of N3million to him and approved a N10million donation from the state government to the Nollywood icon. The governor's wife also donated N1million to him. Big thanks to them!
14 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Big thanks to them

11 January 2017 at 20:27
Olanrewaju Shuaib said...

This is what governance is all about. Good work sir

11 January 2017 at 20:28
Oghenetega said...

Thank God....

11 January 2017 at 20:30
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

SEEING IS BELIEVING until i hear from his son! this scam abia governor again! I remember how he donate N1m to one guy like that up to now the guy have not see the money even talkless of canter it. I AM HAPPY NOT BECAUSE OF OKEZIE OR OKEZOO IS BECAUSE OF HOW PEOPLE ARE RESPONDING to god of freeborn be praise. More people should join us an donate more people. MY PRAYER FOR THIS GUY IS NOW LIFE.
Hungry poor Haters make una join us and donate ooooo before the hate una have on my comments dry una blood.
































#sad indeed

11 January 2017 at 20:31
Unknown said...

Awesome. We thank God for this divine and timely intervention. It is well With him.

11 January 2017 at 20:35
Rosemary Chidi said...

Awww. God bless them!

11 January 2017 at 20:36
Ohiren's Zone said...

At long last!.Very Nice.

11 January 2017 at 20:43
Nwaora Okafor Uche said...

God will bless u sir

11 January 2017 at 20:44
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

THAT'S REALLY GOOD OF THEM






AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

11 January 2017 at 20:55
ogadinma godwin said...

Thank god

11 January 2017 at 20:59
christie benjamin said...

God bless dem.

11 January 2017 at 21:02
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Wow! God bless dem


...merited happiness

11 January 2017 at 21:08
livingstone chibuike said...

wow may God increase u sir

11 January 2017 at 21:19

