Abia state governor/govt donate N13million to sick Prince James Uche

Succour has finally come the way of ailing actor, Prince James Uche. Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu personally donated the sum of N3million to him and approved a N10million donation from the state government to the Nollywood icon. The governor's wife also donated N1million to him. Big thanks to them!
14 comments:
Big thanks to them
This is what governance is all about. Good work sir
Thank God....
SEEING IS BELIEVING until i hear from his son! this scam abia governor again! I remember how he donate N1m to one guy like that up to now the guy have not see the money even talkless of canter it. I AM HAPPY NOT BECAUSE OF OKEZIE OR OKEZOO IS BECAUSE OF HOW PEOPLE ARE RESPONDING to god of freeborn be praise. More people should join us an donate more people. MY PRAYER FOR THIS GUY IS NOW LIFE.
Hungry poor Haters make una join us and donate ooooo before the hate una have on my comments dry una blood.
#sad indeed
SEEING IS BELIEVING until i hear from his son! this scam abia governor again! I remember how he donate N1m to one guy like that up to now the guy have not see the money talkless of the canter it. I AM HAPPY NOT BECAUSE OF OKEZIE OR OKEZOO IS BECAUSE OF HOW PEOPLE ARE RESPONDING to god of freeborn be praise. More people should join us an donate. MY PRAYER FOR THIS GUY IS NOW LIFE.
Hungry poor Haters make una join us and donate ooooo before the hate una have on my comments dry una blood.
#sad indeed
Awesome. We thank God for this divine and timely intervention. It is well With him.
Awww. God bless them!
At long last!.Very Nice.
God will bless u sir
THAT'S REALLY GOOD OF THEM
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Thank god
God bless dem.
Wow! God bless dem
...merited happiness
wow may God increase u sir
Post a Comment