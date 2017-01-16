LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

'A true reflection of Gods love for us' - Read Precious Fani-Kayode's lovely message to her son

Precious Fani-Kayode shared cute photos of her son, Aragorn and wrote:
"Everyday I thank God for you Aragorn. You are a true reflection of Gods love for us. May your light never burn out and may your strength increase with the daily sunset. Love you endlessly." Mom


9 comments:

16 January 2017 at 16:09
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Ewwww awwww chai true talk,HIS MORE THAN TRUE REFLECTION MY DEAR. Looking @ his all i see is president of Nigeria after dividing Nigeria. CUTE HEAVENLY SON. Bitch u have a great son and husband may god bless u all.
Shameless APc's supporters here AND HAUSA FULANIS WILL NOT LIKE THIS WATCH WHAT THEy fools WILL COMMENT NOW.














#sad indeed

16 January 2017 at 16:14
Iphie Abraham said...

Nice one








Cute boy






Lib addict#just pasing#

16 January 2017 at 16:14
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

He looks like his dad


...merited happiness

16 January 2017 at 16:19
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Very cute boy.

16 January 2017 at 16:32
THE NAIJAGRAPHY BLOG said...

visit Nigeria's foremost building construction website

16 January 2017 at 16:32
OSINANL said...

Cute

16 January 2017 at 16:46
ASHANKA said...

Cool

16 January 2017 at 16:48
vianeso said...

God is great

16 January 2017 at 16:50

