"Three men called JM, SR and PT wanted influence from GJ but he wouldn't give it to them, so they plotted with MB to steal it from him using false accusation. After their success, MB got the influence but refused to share it with JM, SR and PT. So JM, SR and PT tried to do what they did to GJ to MB, but MB was like them. When JM attacked MB, MB unlike GJ attacked him back harder. When SR lied against MB like they did GJ, MB's forces arrested him. When PT blackmailed MB using the same tactics they used for GJ, his boys invaded and arrested them. It was then JM, SR and PT understood that MB was not like GJ whose ambition was not worth blood, sorrow or suffering. They then asked themselves-what have we done to ourselves? But by then it was too late for them! GJ was the toast of the world and they were the toast of MB's fire!"
Tuesday, 24 January 2017
A Satire on recent events in Nigeria- Reno Omokri
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/24/2017 06:24:00 am
