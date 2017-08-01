LIS

Sunday, 8 January 2017

"A major setback for women, girl child empowerment" Reuben Abati reacts to video of two women on dog leash

Former presidential adviser Reuben Abati has reacted to the video of socialite Pretty Mike with two women in dog leashes at a wedding in Nigeria.
Posted by at 1/08/2017 03:05:00 pm

5 comments:

Gideon Okorie said...

WHEN EVERYTHING SEEM "OVER" REMEMBER THIS

8 January 2017 at 15:08
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Where is d minister for women affairs?


...merited happiness

8 January 2017 at 15:10
raphael okoye said...

lol,well said Abati.

8 January 2017 at 15:11
Vivian Reginalds said...

shut up nwokem
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

8 January 2017 at 15:17
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Like mind called and like minds answered.
Shame on them, that was how we read here a lady was naked to an event and many saw it as Art.
Shame on them. Tueh!


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

8 January 2017 at 15:18

Post a Comment

