"A career woman can never make a good wife. It's just the sad truth" Twitter user shares sexist views

A Twitter user got people's attention today when she posted a series of tweets that takes women back several decades. In the tweet, she said that career women never make good wives and claimed that for real men, it would be a disaster to have a more successful wife. Sadly some men agreed with her.
It is doubtful though if the poster is female because though a female photo was used as the Twitter avatar, the username is masculine.
Even a lady you're only meeting for the first time in your life who is obviously more successful than you are will put up attitude. Na so e just be.
my Linda z not married yet but she z a career woman so z she trying to say she ain't gon make a good wife hummm never....career woman are the best less stress for the hubby too and less issues..I talk my own
LINDA ITS THE SAD TRUTH NA MOST WOMEN DO NOT WANT TO HEAR...
AS FAR AS I'M CONCERNED A MAN SHOULD EARN MORE THAN HIS WIFE.
...And this is the mindset that allows young women aspire to be 'runs girls' and wait for a 'big fish' to marry. They end up trophy wives till the day their breasts start sagging, the sex is no longer exciting and really they have nothing 'upstairs' to offer hence, bobo sets out to hunt for a new prey. In some cases they end up victims of abuse (physical and emotional) but are unable to leave as they have nothing to their names. In extreme yet realistic cases they end up dead or widowed and broke; unable to fend for themselves and their kids. The worst thing that can happen to any woman is to live the lie that a housewife is the best type of wife. Go out there and be your own person woman! 'Mrs' does not define you!!!
The person is right but not all career women is bad
Sad, no ambition, moronic Nigerians.
