900,000 people, 28,000 security officers expected in Washington for Donald Trump's inauguration

For the event, the full force of the US domestic security apparatus will be deployed to stand guard with an estimated 900,000 people expected to gather in Washington for the inauguration and related activities.
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson has said an estimated 28,000 in personnel from the US Secret Service, Transportation Security Administration, FBI, US Park Police, US Capitol Police, Coast Guard and local police from Washington and around the nation would be fanned out across the city to provide multiple layers and dimensions of security.
Ticketholders for the inaugural ceremony can enter through six public security checkpoints and a list of over 40 banned items, including everything from firearms and fireworks to backpacks, balloons, drums, whistles and selfie sticks have been banned from the event.
