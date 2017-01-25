LIS

90 Somalis and two Kenyan deported from the United States

A plane carrying 90 Somalis and two Kenyans landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday, January 25, after deportation from the United States.

Immigration and airport officials confirmed the arrival of the group but no details were immediately available on reasons for their deportation.


Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe confirmed the deportations but did not immediately provide further details on whether they are linked to the crackdown pledged on illegal immigrants by US President Donald Trump.

"It is true we have two Kenyans and 9o Somalis who were deported from the US," Kiraite told Capital FM News over the phone.

On arrival in Nairobi, the Somalis were flown to their country.

Trump is Wednesday expected to sign an order setting in motion mass deportations of up to three million people linked to crime in the US – including drug dealers and other criminals with questionable documentation in America. Somalis with similar status could be many more, but there are no available statistics.
The media love fear mongering and Hilary sympathizers like Linda love fallacies more than facts. The liberals and the Clinton machinery trying all they can to make Donald Trump look evil ...Meanwhile they won't tell you Obama has the record of the US President to have deported more immigrants than any other president in US history #Fact. Just cos his a smooth operator and very likeable does not make him a saint.

According to US government data, Barrack Obama deported more immigrants silently than the sum of 19 US presidents put together. Yes Barrack your angel. Google is your friend .

I've never seen Obamas deportation record on any main stream media. Bunch of bias blind one sided hypocrites . He deported almost 3million ppl and una dey worry abt only 90. Mchewww

* Linda's Future Hubby *








25 January 2017 at 22:43
Even - i am one of those people that doesn't want him dead

what a man he is lol

