7yr old boy identified as one of the suicide bombers that attacked University of Maiduguri

The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, on Monday said a 7-year-old boy was one of the suicide bombers that attacked University of Maiduguri in the early hours of today (read here).
"At about 5:45 a.m. a mobile police officer who is on duty sighted a suicide bomber who was trying to scale the fence at Gate Five of the university.
Suspicious of his movement, the mobile police officer instantly gunned him down and his bomb exploded and killed him instantly," the CP said.
"The second suicide bomber, a seven-year-old, detonated the second explosive at the senior staff quarters mosque in the university where a professor and four persons were killed and 15 persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the hospital," he added.
Professor Aliyu Usman Mani, a Director of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Maiduguri was among those killed in the attack.
Rip to the dead
OMG...
What kind of a Wicked world is this..? A 7yo that doesn't even know anything.?
God pls wipe all this evildoers away from the planet earth...
An innocent Boy was brainwashed imto carrying out this dastardly act..
May they know no peace IJN ...
7 years huh? ARE U SURPRISE HUH? WHEN I TELL UNA THAT ALL MUSLIMS ARE TERRORIST AND PEDOPHILES UNA THINk I DEY PLAY HUH? Once u are a Muslim from 1 year old u are a potential terrorist noting more so don't be surprise.GOD IS NOW CONTROLLING BOKO HARAMS YES na me said it FROM KILLING CHRISTIANS TO MUSLIMS HMMM karma.
They should Kwontinue!
#sad indeed
***********************xo how una take sabi hix age?????????? *****RIP to the dead
good work my mopol police
What's happening... Hmmmmm
7 YEAR? NAWA O, MAY THE SOULS OF D DEAD REST IN PEACE.
