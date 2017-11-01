75-year-old man sentenced to three years imprisonment for raping 5-year-old girl in Jos

About three weeks ago, Abubakar, a tailor was alleged to have lured his neighbour’s daughter to his shop located at Ali Kazaure community in Jos North, and raped her after applying petroleum jelly.
Magistrate Lawal Suleiman, while delivering his judgment, Magistrate Lawal Suleiman said the offence committed by the convict warranted a severe punishment despite his age and being a first time offender.
"In view of the nature of the offence committed which is defiling a minor, the accused Aminu Abubakar is hereby sentenced to three full calendar years of imprisonment, having found this to be his first time appearing before the court with such offense.Police prosecutor, Ashiru Ibrahim while responding to questions after the judgment, said, “We are pleased with the judgment, hoping it will serve as deterrent to others.”
Mother of the victim, Hassana Muhammad also expressed satisfaction that justice had been done to the case, and called on mothers to bewatchful of their children's movement
"With such judgment within a short period of time, it has given us hope in the system."Source: Daily Trust
