LIS

LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

'70% of Ndigbos don’t read newspapers, listen to news' - Imo state government says

Imo state Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Obinna Nshirim, yesterday said investigations carried out by him during the yuletide holiday, showed that 70% of Igbos do not read newspapers or listen to radio.


Speaking during an interview with Imo Broadcasting Corporation in Owerri yesterday, Nshirim said he also discovered that Hausas are more informed as a hausa shoemaker has a radio beside him which he listens to just to get informed.
"While others were enjoying their Christmas, I was moving around because it is my duty as information commissioner to know how far I have informed the people as well as to get feedback from them. In what could be described as a shocking experience while going around, I discovered to my horror that our people are not informed. 70 percent of Igbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspapers. We say we are intelligent, we say we are informed but that Hausa boy that cleans your shoe has a radio in his pocket.
Posted by at 1/05/2017 08:56:00 am

8 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lol. Dem don do business finish?


...merited happiness

5 January 2017 at 08:59
livingstone chibuike said...

i think i agree wit him to an extent

5 January 2017 at 09:00
Anonymous said...

How did he come up with that figure????

5 January 2017 at 09:01
obiora said...

Madman!

5 January 2017 at 09:07
FredLaw said...

Like Rochas and his people are Hausa drones

5 January 2017 at 09:12
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

SHUT THE F**K UP BOY AND GO PAY THE PEOPLE YOU'RE OWING.





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

5 January 2017 at 09:17
Debbie Chelsea said...

Oshey newspaper reader

5 January 2017 at 09:19
Anonymous said...

Mr commissioner, your inferences are not substaintated and lacks reference.

5 January 2017 at 09:24

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts