'70% of Ndigbos don’t read newspapers, listen to news' - Imo state government says

Speaking during an interview with Imo Broadcasting Corporation in Owerri yesterday, Nshirim said he also discovered that Hausas are more informed as a hausa shoemaker has a radio beside him which he listens to just to get informed.
"While others were enjoying their Christmas, I was moving around because it is my duty as information commissioner to know how far I have informed the people as well as to get feedback from them. In what could be described as a shocking experience while going around, I discovered to my horror that our people are not informed. 70 percent of Igbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspapers. We say we are intelligent, we say we are informed but that Hausa boy that cleans your shoe has a radio in his pocket.
8 comments:
Lol. Dem don do business finish?
...merited happiness
i think i agree wit him to an extent
How did he come up with that figure????
Madman!
Like Rochas and his people are Hausa drones
SHUT THE F**K UP BOY AND GO PAY THE PEOPLE YOU'RE OWING.
AUNTY LINDA 👩
Oshey newspaper reader
Mr commissioner, your inferences are not substaintated and lacks reference.
