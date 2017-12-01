LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

64% of Americans want Donald Trump to delete his Twitter account

According to the latest national survey from Quinnipiac University released Tuesday January 9, 2017, 64% of Americans want the president-elect to shut down @realDonaldTrump, the Twitter account that he has maintained since 2009, which has more than 19 million followers. The poll found that an even larger majority of Americans aged 18-34, 71%, are in favor of shutting down the account. Republicans are virtually split on the question: 49% say Trump should keep the account, while 45% say it should be shut.
Trump has Tweeted more than 34,000 times from the account, and has shown no signs since his victory in November that he's ready to give it up. In the nine weeks since Election Day, Trump has generated headlines (and controversy) with tweets on flag burning, the cost of Air Force One and, most recently, Meryl Streep.

The end of Trump's personal account wouldn't necessarily bring an end to Trump's tweets. Trump will inherit @POTUS, the official presidential Twitter account, when President Obama leaves office on January 20, 2017.

Obama was the first sitting president to have the POTUS account, but all of his more than 300 tweets will be archived and wiped from the timeline once Trump is sworn in on January 20.
