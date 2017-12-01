64% of Americans want Donald Trump to delete his Twitter account

Trump has Tweeted more than 34,000 times from the account, and has shown no signs since his victory in November that he's ready to give it up. In the nine weeks since Election Day, Trump has generated headlines (and controversy) with tweets on flag burning, the cost of Air Force One and, most recently, Meryl Streep.
The end of Trump's personal account wouldn't necessarily bring an end to Trump's tweets. Trump will inherit @POTUS, the official presidential Twitter account, when President Obama leaves office on January 20, 2017.
Obama was the first sitting president to have the POTUS account, but all of his more than 300 tweets will be archived and wiped from the timeline once Trump is sworn in on January 20.
