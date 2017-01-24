LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

61 year old Mel Gibson welcomes 9th child

The baby boy by his girlfriend Rosalind Ross is the 61-year-old actor's 9th child. He was born in Los Angeles over the weekend and has been named Lars Gerard Gibson. She will be his 5th baby mama
Posted by at 1/24/2017 09:59:00 am

12 comments:

Gideon Okorie said...

24 January 2017 at 10:00
24 January 2017 at 10:00
Anonymous said...

oooops

24 January 2017 at 10:01
Saphire Muna said...

........men's world... Congratulations to him

24 January 2017 at 10:02
Davido's driver said...

Sugar daddy started with the white men

24 January 2017 at 10:04
Codedtube said...

wow congrats to the couple Hollywood HD

24 January 2017 at 10:05
Esther Norah said...

This stupid generation dat I was born into sef. Shez totally aware of other women n children buh for d lov of money while d stupid old man cnt act his age. He still hav two more kids to complete d football team, period.

24 January 2017 at 10:08
Edwards said...

congrats ..
my best actor turn producer (brave heart, lethal weapon, pay back)..... SAPHIRE MUNA I NEED YOU URGENTLY.

24 January 2017 at 10:10
Vivian Reginalds said...

hope he pampers her
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 January 2017 at 10:11
Bree said...

61yrs...9th child...5th baby mama....can't shout..

24 January 2017 at 10:11
jamila shaibu said...

Congrats to them

24 January 2017 at 10:18
Vina Saviour said...

Congrats to dem

24 January 2017 at 10:49

