500L OAU student on her way back to school from Aba goes missing

A 500 level student of Obafemi Awolowo university Ile-Ife, Osun state identified as Miss Orjiugo Christiana Obumeke has been declared missing. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 4th, 2017.
When LIB reached out to her family, it was learnt that she traveled to Aba, Abia state for Christmas. After the celebrations she left for school on January 4th 2017 but no one has heard or seen her since then. Anybody who has any information should contact 08023016464, 08080888719, 08022480981
