Wednesday, 11 January 2017

50,000 South Africans to lose their jobs over importation of Poultry products

 
50,000 Poultry farmers are on the verge of losing their jobs in South Africa due to flooding of Poultry products into the country.
 
According to the Chief executive of South African Poultry Association, Kevin Lovell, he said it was a consequence of the rapid importation of poultry products into the country.

Lovell further explained that the production costs in South Africa cannot compete with the unfair competition from the importing countries
‘The basic principal behind how the importing of poultry is affecting the industry is that it comes down to unfair competition.
Our production costs cannot compete with the unfair competition from the importing countries.’
 
However, one of South Africa’s largest chicken producers, Rainbow Chicken will be selling off 15 of its farms based in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal come end of this month.
Source : Buzz South Africa
