Monday, 2 January 2017

5 year old was so desperate to go to school, he got his father arrested

When most children like to stay home on weekends and holidays, one 5-year-old boy from Pennsylvania recently proved, that not all children like to stay home and not go to school on these days. This child was so eager to go to school on Saturday that at 7am, he went to his father who was still sleeping, woke him up and asked him to take him to school. His father, Forty-three-year-old Jeffrey Wagner said he told his son not to worry, that it was the weekend, and to go back to sleep. Afterward, Wagner admits that he, too, fell back to sleep.
Undeterred, Mitchell got himself ready, walked a block to the bus stop and waited for the school bus, but when the bus didn’t arrive, he set off for school on foot. CBS Pittsburgh reports that a motorist spotted the child and called police, who then picked up the boy and called his father.

Now his father faces child endangerment charges after the little boy walked nearly two miles to school in near-freezing temperatures Wagner waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and will face the charge in county court.

According to Pennsylvania law, a single instance of a child endangerment can result in up to five years in prison, even when it's classified as a misdemeanor.

A felony charge can result in up to seven. At the end of the day, it will be up to the court to decide whether or not the 43-year-old father's seemingly innocent blunder is truly deserving of spending half 5 years away from his family.




Source: CBS Pittsburgh
