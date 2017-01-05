5 year old was so desperate to go to school, he got his father arrested

Undeterred, Mitchell got himself ready, walked a block to the bus stop and waited for the school bus, but when the bus didn’t arrive, he set off for school on foot. CBS Pittsburgh reports that a motorist spotted the child and called police, who then picked up the boy and called his father.
Now his father faces child endangerment charges after the little boy walked nearly two miles to school in near-freezing temperatures Wagner waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and will face the charge in county court.
According to Pennsylvania law, a single instance of a child endangerment can result in up to five years in prison, even when it's classified as a misdemeanor.
A felony charge can result in up to seven. At the end of the day, it will be up to the court to decide whether or not the 43-year-old father's seemingly innocent blunder is truly deserving of spending half 5 years away from his family.
Source: CBS Pittsburgh
No comments:
Post a Comment