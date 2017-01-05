5 songs OJB Jezreel produced that made the Nigerian music industry

OJB Jezreel was the godfather of Nigeria contemporary music production. No A-list artiste from the 90s onwards can claim now they were never at Silver Point Studios in Surulere. You are not A-list if you never stepped in Jigga’s basement, period. Anybody wey dey produce music today for Naija Jigga na dem Papa. End of story. The man died on June 14 2016.
A minute of silence everybody, please.
Welcome back!
Today on Spotlight, we review 5 songs OJB Jezreel produced that made the Nigerian industry what it is today.
