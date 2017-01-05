5 Romantic and affordable destinations to explore this coming valentine

Jumia Travel, Africa’s No.1 online hotel booking portal, offers 5 of the best destinations for an affordable romantic getaway in Lagos.
The Place
This spot has it all, a restaurant, a night-club, and a hotel. It’s certainly the place to go this coming Valentine with your partner to enjoy the serenity of its restaurant and its variety of mouthwatering affordable food, the luxury of its professional hotel services, and the safety and exciting activity of its exquisite bar and nightclub. The best part is, it’s situated both on the Mainland and Island.
Fahrenheit Loft
This luxury facility situated at Victoria Island, boasts of so many exotic offerings you would think it would cost a fortune to afford. You and your partner can enjoy the benefits of exotic boutiques rooms, balconies with a dazzling ocean view in some rooms, restaurants with delicious afro-continental cuisines, and choice wines, champagnes and spirit in the Loft’s avant-garde rooftop lounge at affordable prices this coming Valentine.
Lekki Waterside
Just look at that view! Relaxation personified and an embodiment of the perfect Island getaway, Lekki Waterside offers cozy air-conditioned rooms, an onsite restaurant with menus on choice local and continental dishes, and a wide range of drinks and fine wine available while admiring the stunning view of the hotel’s rooftop bar and lounge together with your partner.
Shoregate Hotels
With customer reviews ranging from pure elegance to excellent and world class, a stay at Shoregate is guaranteed to leave you satisfied and dazzled by the affordability attached to its impressive quality. It’s an establishment nested in a secure, easily accessible area of Ikeja GRA, renowned for its excellent consumer service and appreciated for its mouthwatering and affordable local and continental dishes. It’s unarguably one of the best places to spend the coming Valentine season with your partner.
Lekki Leisure Lake
There’s a beach, there’s a lake, there are quad bikes to ride on dirt tracks on the beach with your partner; and jet skis, paddle boats, pontoon boats and waves boats to explore the lake with your partner and have an exhilarating watercraft experience together, at affordable prices. Coupled with dedicated supervision to ensure safety is not an issue and a great ocean view, the destination offers a perfect romantic setting to keep the fire burning in your relationship and make you and your partner fall for each other all over again.
