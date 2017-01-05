5 players to look out for at the AFCON 2017 (Photos)

With the 2017 Africa Cup of Nation set to kick off in Gabon from January 14 to February 5, 2017, LIB brings you the top 5 football stars to watch out for:
1. Riyad Mahrez, Algeria (Leicester City, England)
He is currently the Africa’s best player. The Algerian played a greater part in securing his club first league title last season, scored 17 league goals and was voted BBC player of the year.
He was also awarded ‘Player of the Year’ by the Professional Footballers Association, making him the first African to win the award.
2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabon (Borussia Dortmund, Germany)
He was the 2015 African player of the year but failed to retain it by coming as the runner-up in 2016. All eyes will be on the top shot striker who scored 25 goals for his club side last season.
3. Saido Mane, Senegal (Liverpool FC, England)
He is currently the third African best player. The Senegalese soccer star became the most expensive African player in history when he joined Liverpool in a £34M deal.
4. Eric Bailly, Ivory Coast (Manchester United, England)
After joining Manchester United for a reported fee of £30 million, the top defender has been an outstanding star on the football pitch.
He is a key man to watch and will be guiding the defense line for the defending champions Ivory Coast during the tournament.
5. Andre Ayew, Ghana (West Ham (England)
Despite a bit of injury frustration playing for his Premier league team, the Ghanaian is another top striker to look out for.
He was the top scorer at the 2015 AFCON, and will sure be playing a key part for Ghana who have not won the continental trophy since 1982
