5 people dead, 2 people arrested in Quebec Mosque shooting

Earlier, a witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen opened fire on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center. Police put up a security perimeter around the mosque after the shooting. Heavily armed tactical police were seen entering the mosque
Quebec police spokesperson said:
"There are many victims ... there are deaths".A police tweet said there were deaths and injuries and that two suspects had been arrested.
"Why is this happening here? This is barbaric," said the mosque's president, Mohamed Yangui.Earlier, on Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, had invited refugees who were fleeing persecution to come to Canada in two tweets. He wrote:
