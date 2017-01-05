5 Nigerians You Didn't Know Were Musicians

Nigerians do everything, literally. Sometimes it is for the hustle, sometimes for the heck of it. Sometimes it is hobby. A few times Nigerians dabble in music. Not dabbling like Vic O is doing currently o, taking himself seriously and all. Naa. Just dabbling.
Like these 5 on our list did. Number 1 on the list is actually a group of Nigerians, but hey, the more the merrier. See them here
5 comments:
lol..
Stale news
Hmmmm...interesting
Why ape obasanjo huh? U for put osibanjo na.SO OBASANJO FOLLOW FOR MUSICIAN because of the scam choir song osibanjo arrange HUH?i hiss! NA ONLY 4 NIGERIANS I SAW THERE OO COME TO THINK OF IT THese PEOPLE U MENTION ARE NOT MUSICIANS THOU, IS LIKE SING AND GO.THEY SING IT TO DELIVER MASSAGE ACROSS,THAT IS WHY they didn't sing again before the massage has being deliver through music,some one like genevieve,omotola and osufia
FREEBORN OVER AND OUT I DON TALK MY OWN over to haters.
#sad indeed
Why ape obasanjo huh? U for put osibanjo na.SO OBASANJO FOLLOW FOR MUSICIAN because of the scam choir song osibanjo arrange HUH?i hiss! NA ONLY 4 NIGERIANS I SAW THERE OO COME TO THINK OF IT THese PEOPLE U MENTION ARE NOT MUSICIANS THOU, IS LIKE SING AND GO.THEY SING IT TO DELIVER MASSAGE ACROSS,THAT IS WHY they didn't sing again before the massage has being deliver through music,some one like genevieve,omotola and osufia
FREEBORN OVER AND OUT I DON TALK MY OWN over to haters.
#sad indeed
Post a Comment