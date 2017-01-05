5 Nigerian artistes who are overdue for a new album

The era where an artiste would release one or two singles and dominate the airwaves for the whole of a year or two is fast fading away. The Nigerian music industry has evolved and is now fast paced. Infact you need to have released an album to be called a true artiste. An average of 15 songs is released by the mainstream artistes every week.
Throw the upcoming acts into the mix and we could be looking at say 60 or more songs being churned out into the Nigerian music ecosystem each week. Read the rest here
5 comments:
